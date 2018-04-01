First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd (FTC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd (NASDAQ:FTC) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.0968497834788 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:FTC opened at $63.80 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $67.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

First Trust Large Cap GO Alpha Fnd Company Profile

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

