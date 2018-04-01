Harris (NYSE:HRS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Harris (NYSE:HRS) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Harris earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 44.6813147854613 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Harris alerts:

Shares of HRS traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,145. The firm has a market cap of $19,148.78, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.27. Harris has a fifty-two week low of $106.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Harris had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Harris will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. Harris’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HRS shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Harris in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Harris from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.57.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 20,000 shares of Harris stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $3,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sheldon J. Fox sold 8,682 shares of Harris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $1,354,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,882 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-harris-hrs-share-price-updated-updated.html.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, 2-channel vehicular radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.