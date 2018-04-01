HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.719967195194 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.77. The stock had a trading volume of 633,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,857. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $110.77. The company has a market capitalization of $85,073.76, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited (the Bank) is a holding company. The Bank offers a range of banking services covering commercial and investment banking on the wholesale side and transactional/branch banking on the retail side. It also offers financial services. The Bank’s segments include Treasury, Retail banking, Wholesale banking and Other banking business.

