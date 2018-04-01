Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Magellan Midstream Partners earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.9800192880162 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

MMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $58.35. 844,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,085. The company has a market cap of $13,315.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 40.85%. The company had revenue of $673.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 22,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,735.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,058.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

