Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Price

Media coverage about STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. STMicroelectronics earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern's scale.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Vetr lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.76 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.39.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,099. The company has a market capitalization of $19,984.99, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.86. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V. is a global semiconductor company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. The Company’s segments include Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG), Analog and MEMS Group (AMG), Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG), and Others.

