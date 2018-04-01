SONO Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:ALTCOM)

SONO (CURRENCY:ALTCOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. SONO has a market capitalization of $27,278.00 and $268.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SONO has traded 39.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.01 or 0.04465560 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00051262 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00021731 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031171 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00577251 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00080330 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00052826 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032119 BTC.

About SONO

ALTCOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 278,102 coins and its circulating supply is 208,674 coins. SONO’s official website is altcoincommunity.co. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

