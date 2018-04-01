SONO (ALTCOM) Price Reaches $0.13

SONO (CURRENCY:ALTCOM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. One SONO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001883 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SONO has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar. SONO has a total market capitalization of $27,338.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.71 or 0.04264590 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00021388 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00048984 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00031296 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00581025 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00080145 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00054935 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00031667 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 278,102 coins and its circulating supply is 208,674 coins. The official website for SONO is altcoincommunity.co. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

