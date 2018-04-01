SoonCoin One Day Volume Reaches $473.00 (SOON)

SoonCoin (CURRENCY:SOON) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, SoonCoin has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SoonCoin has a total market cap of $86,810.00 and approximately $473.00 worth of SoonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SoonCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,867.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $649.31 or 0.09508110 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00021015 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00154070 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.01 or 0.01933070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021541 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015837 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002896 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002388 BTC.

SoonCoin Coin Profile

SoonCoin (SOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2014. SoonCoin’s total supply is 12,462,620 coins. SoonCoin’s official website is www.sooncoin.com. SoonCoin’s official Twitter account is @sooncoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Soon Coin is an SHA-256 Bitcoin clone – the number of coins is 21 million to be mined by proof of work. “

SoonCoin Coin Trading

SoonCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy SoonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoonCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SoonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

