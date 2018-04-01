SOUTH32 LTD (SOUHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SOUTH32 LTD (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SOUHY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of SOUTH32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOUTH32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

SOUTH32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $13.12. 26,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,601. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SOUTH32 has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $16.05.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th.

About SOUTH32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products.

