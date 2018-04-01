Press coverage about Southern Company Gas (NYSE:GAS) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Southern Company Gas earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.6689180801024 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Southern Company Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GAS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,500,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,461. Southern Company Gas has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $66.49.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Southern Company Gas (NYSE:GAS) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.15” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/southern-company-gas-gas-given-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-15-updated-updated.html.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas, formerly AGL Resources Inc, is a natural gas-only distribution company. The Company operates in four operating segments: distribution operations, retail operations, wholesale services and midstream operations. The Company’s distribution operations segment is engaged in providing natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Company Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Company Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.