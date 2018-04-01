Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a $52.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SFST. BidaskClub lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $327.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.69. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $46.70.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 1,700 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $75,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,209.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $64,425.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,823.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,797 shares of company stock worth $386,612. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,327,000. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 9.7% in the third quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 185,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/southern-first-bancshares-sfst-rating-increased-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company that owns the capital stock of Southern First Bank (the Bank), a South Carolina state bank, and all of the stock of Greenville First Statutory Trust I and II (the Trusts). The Bank is a commercial bank with approximately nine retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.