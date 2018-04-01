Southwest Airlines’ (LUV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr upgraded Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.42 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $57.28 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $33,677.83, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In other news, Director William H. Dr Cunningham acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tammy Romo sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,762.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,662,047.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,296,091. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,286,126 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $542,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,296 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 171.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,821,985 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $101,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,371 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,346,350 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,119,000 after purchasing an additional 928,147 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,737,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

