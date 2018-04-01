Southwestern Energy (SWN) Receives $6.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.68.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, March 19th. B. Riley upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.85 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered Southwestern Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of SWN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,732,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,012,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2,541.98, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.05. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $8.94.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,714,953 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,149,000 after acquiring an additional 271,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2,243.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,435,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,644 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 368,848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 80,247 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,030.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 277,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 253,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 867,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/southwestern-energy-swn-receives-6-68-consensus-price-target-from-analysts.html.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.