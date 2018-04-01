Reviewing Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) and TerraForm Power, Inc. New (TERP)

TerraForm Power, Inc. New (NASDAQ: TERP) and Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TerraForm Power, Inc. New and Spark Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerraForm Power, Inc. New 2 1 1 0 1.75 Spark Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67

TerraForm Power, Inc. New currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.48%. Spark Energy has a consensus target price of $21.58, indicating a potential upside of 82.14%. Given Spark Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spark Energy is more favorable than TerraForm Power, Inc. New.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TerraForm Power, Inc. New and Spark Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TerraForm Power, Inc. New $610.47 million 2.60 -$164.18 million ($1.21) -8.87 Spark Energy $798.05 million 0.52 $18.85 million $1.12 10.58

Spark Energy has higher revenue and earnings than TerraForm Power, Inc. New. TerraForm Power, Inc. New is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spark Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TerraForm Power, Inc. New and Spark Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerraForm Power, Inc. New -26.85% -4.54% -1.67% Spark Energy 2.37% 38.51% 12.32%

Risk and Volatility

TerraForm Power, Inc. New has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark Energy has a beta of -1.66, meaning that its share price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

TerraForm Power, Inc. New pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Spark Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. TerraForm Power, Inc. New pays out -62.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spark Energy pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TerraForm Power, Inc. New is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of TerraForm Power, Inc. New shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Spark Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of TerraForm Power, Inc. New shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.9% of Spark Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spark Energy beats TerraForm Power, Inc. New on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TerraForm Power, Inc. New

TerraForm Power, Inc. is a United States-based holding company. The Company owns clean power generation assets. This includes solar and wind assets located in the United States, Canada and other markets. Its clean power generation assets serve utility, commercial and residential customers. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of renewable energy facilities located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,983.1 megawatts. It owns and operates over 500 hundred wind and solar clean energy power installations. Its projects include Bluebird, River Mountains Solar, Laho Solar, SunE Perpetual Lindsday, Sandringham, California Public institutions and Summit Solar Projects. The Company holds interest in TerraForm Power, LLC (Terra LLC), which is an owner and operator of renewable energy facilities that have long-term contractual arrangements to sell the electricity generated by these facilities to third parties.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated in 94 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia, and had approximately 1,042,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Spark Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Retailco, LLC.

