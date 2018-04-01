Sparks (SPK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $193.00

Sparks (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Sparks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. Sparks has a total market cap of $0.00 and $193.00 worth of Sparks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sparks has traded down 68.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002519 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00097509 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013214 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010734 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Sparks Coin Profile

Sparks is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Sparks’ total supply is 1,041,938 coins. The official website for Sparks is sparks.gold. Sparks’ official Twitter account is @Sparks_Crypro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparks is a cryptocurrency based on the neoscrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Sparks

Sparks can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to buy Sparks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparks must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparks using one of the exchanges listed above.

