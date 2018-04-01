Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPAR shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ SPAR) remained flat at $$16.75 during trading on Monday. 262,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,477. The firm has a market cap of $587.75, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Spartan Motors has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Spartan Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. research analysts predict that Spartan Motors will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPAR. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth $5,858,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth $4,828,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 4th quarter worth $4,735,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Spartan Motors by 665.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 307,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 267,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spartan Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $2,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc is an engineer and manufacturer in the heavy-duty, custom vehicles marketplace. The Company operates through three segments: Emergency Response Vehicles, Delivery and Service Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Company’s Emergency Response Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures emergency response chassis, emergency response bodies and aerial equipment.

