SpartanNash (SPTN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SpartanNash earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.7621072504205 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have commented on SPTN. ValuEngine cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of SPTN stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 338,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,653. SpartanNash has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SpartanNash had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In related news, CFO Mark Shamber acquired 5,500 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

