SpartanNash (SPTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

SPTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SPTN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 338,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,653. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $620.40, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

In related news, CFO Mark Shamber purchased 5,500 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash by 754.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “SpartanNash (SPTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/spartannash-sptn-given-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.