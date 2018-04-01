SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Position Cut by Edge Advisors LLC

Edge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 4.2% of Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $43,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,778,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,866 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 719.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,017,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,793,000 after buying an additional 5,283,013 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 25,023.2% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 5,453,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 5,432,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,288,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,361,000 after buying an additional 1,676,732 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,802,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,686,000 after buying an additional 127,325 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.15. 124,244,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,950,625. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $232.51 and a 52-week high of $286.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0968 per share. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

Separately, S&P Equity Research began coverage on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a $3,000.00 target price for the company.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

