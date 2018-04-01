Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $124.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rowe reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of SPB traded up $13.58 on Friday, reaching $103.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,535,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,044. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $6,002.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $89.36 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $646.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,756,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,511,000 after acquiring an additional 121,573 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 960,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,988,000 after buying an additional 84,903 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 908,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,150,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 717,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,669,000 after buying an additional 536,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,729,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc (SB Holdings) is a diversified global consumer products company. The Company manufactures, markets and/or distributes its products in approximately 160 countries in the North America (NA); Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Latin America (LATAM), and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

