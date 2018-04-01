Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. They presently have a GBX 5,700 ($78.75) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPX. Jefferies Group lifted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,945 ($82.14) to GBX 6,010 ($83.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($80.13) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,530 ($90.22) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 6,100 ($84.28) price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($84.28) to GBX 6,410 ($88.56) in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,165.45 ($85.18).

Shares of SPX stock remained flat at $GBX 5,755 ($79.51) during midday trading on Thursday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 4,681 ($64.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,155 ($85.04).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.

