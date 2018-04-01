Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,700 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase from GBX 5,500 ($75.99) to GBX 5,700 ($78.75) in a research note released on Friday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,945 ($82.14) to GBX 6,010 ($83.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,070 ($70.05) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,530 ($90.22) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 6,100 ($84.28) price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($84.28) to GBX 6,410 ($88.56) in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,165.45 ($85.18).

Shares of SPX stock remained flat at $GBX 5,755 ($79.51) during midday trading on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 4,681 ($64.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,155 ($85.04).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 62 ($0.86) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $25.50.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.

