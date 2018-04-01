Spirent Communications (SPMYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SPIRENT PLC-ADR is an international network technology company providing state-of-the-art systems and solutions for a broad range of customers worldwide. Their Communications group is a worldwide provider of integrated performance analysis and service assurance systems for next-generation network technologies. Spirent’s solutions accelerate the development and deployment of network equipment and services by emulating real-world conditions and assuring end-to-end performance of large-scale networks. “

Shares of Spirent Communications stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. Spirent Communications has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.11.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc enables service provider networks, data centers, enterprise information technology (IT), mobile communications, connected vehicles or the Internet of Things to communicate and collaborate. The Company’s segments include Networks & Applications, Wireless & Service Positioning and Service Assurance.

