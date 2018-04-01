Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ SAVE) traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $45.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $60.28. The stock has a market cap of $3,030.00, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John A. Bendoraitis sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $75,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 637.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,036,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,564 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,268,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,912,000 after purchasing an additional 704,259 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,502.1% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 624,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,653,000 after purchasing an additional 585,802 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,379,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,567,000 after purchasing an additional 537,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 67.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,319,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,242,000 after purchasing an additional 530,281 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

