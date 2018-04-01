Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (SRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE:SRC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.19.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

NYSE SRC remained flat at $$7.76 during trading on Friday. 6,461,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,772,943. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,482.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $165.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Senkbeil purchased 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $199,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,722.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 122.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,546,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 160,237 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 196,753 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,298,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 366,545 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

