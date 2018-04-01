Sportech (LON:SPO) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Peel Hunt

Sportech (LON:SPO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of LON SPO remained flat at $GBX 60 ($0.83) during midday trading on Wednesday. Sportech has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 108.75 ($1.50).

About Sportech

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, operates as a pool betting operator and technology supplier in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Racing and Digital, Venues, and The Football Pools. The Racing and Digital division provides pari-mutuel wagering services and systems, principally to the horseracing industry.

