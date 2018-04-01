SportyCo Market Cap Reaches $7.16 Million (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $7.16 million and $813,060.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001981 BTC on major exchanges including ChaoEX, HitBTC, OKEx and Livecoin. During the last week, SportyCo has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00703341 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014440 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00162362 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033308 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031252 BTC.

SportyCo Profile

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,275,775 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io. SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SportyFi is a decentralized sports investment & funding ecosystem. It aims to introduce a brand new industry of sports crowd micro-financing, while providing athletes, clubs and sport organizations with macro-funding on their respective end. The SPF token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It will be the primary means of transactions on our platform. It will be used both for investing in athletes (and crowdsourcing donations) as well as other transactions on the platform—which includes paid advertising, paid reach and other premium services offered. The SPF token will be listed on several exchanges to integrate it into the wider crypto ecosystem. Token holders will be able to participate in DAO voting steering the SportyFi Professional Fund’s operation. “

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, HitBTC and ChaoEX. It is not presently possible to buy SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

