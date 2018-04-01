Spotify (SPOT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

