Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Share Price

Press coverage about SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SS&C Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.3295037225692 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SSNC stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,350. The company has a market capitalization of $11,083.69, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. UBS boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $994,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

