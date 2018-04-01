Ssp Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Ssp Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Ssp Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Ssp Group has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $9.15.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/ssp-group-ssppf-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Ssp Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates branded food and beverage travel outlets. It operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. The company operates approximately 400 brands through a portfolio of 2,000 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ssp Group (SSPPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ssp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ssp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.