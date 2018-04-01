St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Numis Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th. They presently have a GBX 488 ($6.74) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 400 ($5.53) to GBX 445 ($6.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.66) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Shares of SMP stock remained flat at $GBX 387.40 ($5.35) during midday trading on Wednesday. St. Modwen Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 304.80 ($4.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 429.40 ($5.93).

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Robert Hudson bought 24,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 403 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £99,403.98 ($137,336.25). Also, insider Mark Allan purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 373 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £149,200 ($206,134.29). Insiders purchased 75,025 shares of company stock valued at $28,838,254 over the last quarter.

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC develops residential and commercial land properties in the United Kingdom. The company develops retail, leisure, education, office, and industrial projects, as well as builds houses; and rents income producing properties, including residential and commercial assets. It owns a land bank of 6,000 developable acres.

