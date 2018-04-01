Stansberry Asset Management LLC Invests $9.10 Million in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 127,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,103,000. Altria Group comprises approximately 3.9% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,734.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,530 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 557.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $62.32 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $59.07 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $118,435.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Altria Group had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.84%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. Vetr raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Jefferies Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.04 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $66.13) on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.99.

In other Altria Group news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian W. Quigley sold 3,464 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $216,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,821,707 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

