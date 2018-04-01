Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,417,613 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,505,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,003 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,458,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,696,000 after buying an additional 895,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,452,905 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,250,919,000 after buying an additional 1,060,298 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,269,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,142,386,000 after buying an additional 4,696,452 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,889,820 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $809,917,000 after buying an additional 13,452,551 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. 12,015,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,686,603. The firm has a market cap of $81,370.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.66. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $52.58 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 56.35% and a net margin of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $3,596,263.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,363,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,664 shares of company stock worth $14,243,602. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Vetr cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.72 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

