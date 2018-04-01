Startcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $644,668.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $644,668.00 and $11,639.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Startcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Startcoin has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00060410 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000385 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000803 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000603 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

