Stealthcoin (XST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,920.00

Stealthcoin (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 17th. Stealthcoin has a total market cap of $4.94 million and $3,920.00 worth of Stealthcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stealthcoin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One Stealthcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00050944 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031340 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012013 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00073273 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00020555 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00028929 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00426167 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Stealthcoin Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2014. Stealthcoin’s total supply is 28,473,604 coins. The official website for Stealthcoin is www.stealthcoin.com. The Reddit community for Stealthcoin is /r/StealthCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealthcoin’s official Twitter account is @stealthcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealthcoin

Stealthcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Stealthcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealthcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealthcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

