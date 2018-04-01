Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Cap of $372.60 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 28% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00021136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and Upbit. Steem has a total market cap of $372.60 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,857.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.18 or 0.09715910 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00152964 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.01971350 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021275 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00016791 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002884 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002388 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007733 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 273,692,591 coins and its circulating supply is 256,718,497 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.io. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem.it is a blockchain-based social media platform where anyone can earn rewards by posting relevant content, curating quality content by upvoting and by holding Steem based currencies in a vest fund, which generates interest. There are three main currencies in Steemit: Steem, Steem Power (SP) and Steem Backed Dollars (SBD). Steem is liquid and can be bought in an exchange and converted into steem dollars or steem power. Steem Power is basically Steem that is locked in a vesting fund for 3 months. Users can use steem power to upvote content and get curating rewards. When a user upvotes content his steem power gets depleted and then slowly regenerated. Steem Power holders recieve interest from their holdings. The more Steem Power a voter has the more revenue he'll generate for himself (in form of SP) and for the content creator (In SBD). There is also an incentive to upvote content early, as the rewards are distributed according to time. The earliest votes gets the biggest share of the reward. Steem Backed Dollars are there to protect content creators from volatitlity and can be traded for roughly 1 usd worth of steem, in order to cash out from steem. Converting Steem backed dollars into STEEM takes 5 days. Users also recieve interest from holding SBD. T Steem is a proof of work currency with a scheduled blocktime of 3 seconds. Steem PoW mining is done in rounds of 63 seconds by 21 miners (witnesses). 19 of the miners are pre voted, one is the other with the most computational power, and the last one is selected from a queue of witnesses that did not get on the top 19 voted witnesses. 90% of the block reward is allocated to a vest fund to reward curators and PoW miners, the other 10% are made liquid in the form of steem and are used to reward content creators. Steem gets converted to Steem Backed Dollars and sent to the content creator. “

Steem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to buy Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

