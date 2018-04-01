Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $3.59 billion and approximately $49.14 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002967 BTC on exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, RippleFox, OKEx and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007255 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00700981 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015408 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00161876 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033310 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00028400 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00174076 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 103,807,834,721 coins and its circulating supply is 18,550,594,529 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is public infrastructure for money. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar brings the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses. Help better the world’s financial infrastructure by participating in our community or by building on Stellar. “

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub, AEX, Kraken, Bittrex, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Mr. Exchange, Exrates, BCEX, Qryptos, Binance, RippleFox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, Bitcoin Indonesia, GOPAX, CoinEgg, OKEx and Upbit. It is not currently possible to buy Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

