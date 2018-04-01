Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $43.30 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00003034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Gatehub, Upbit and OKEx. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $3.81 billion and approximately $43.30 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00698523 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00162259 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033003 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029885 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00168693 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar launched on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 103,807,834,721 coins and its circulating supply is 18,550,594,529 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is public infrastructure for money. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar brings the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks, and more revenue for businesses. Help better the world’s financial infrastructure by participating in our community or by building on Stellar. “

Buying and Selling Stellar

Stellar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Poloniex, RippleFox, Exrates, OKEx, Qryptos, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Bitcoin Indonesia, BCEX, AEX, Gatehub, Mr. Exchange, CoinEgg, GOPAX, Bittrex, Binance and Upbit. It is not presently possible to purchase Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

