Stericycle (SRCL) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stericycle earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.060841383198 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $58.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $56.64 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,006.89, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). Stericycle had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $887.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.59 per share, with a total value of $625,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

