Steris (NYSE:STE) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14

Headlines about Steris (NYSE:STE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Steris earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.7198520569427 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Steris alerts:

Shares of Steris stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,335. Steris has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $7,921.41, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Steris had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Steris will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 price target on shares of Steris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $955,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 58,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $5,364,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,536. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/01/steris-ste-earning-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-finds-updated-updated.html.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.