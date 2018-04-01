Stifel Nicolaus Raises GATX (GATX) Price Target to $65.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GATX from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GATX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of GATX in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GATX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $68.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,602.62, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. GATX has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.90 million. GATX had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. research analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.45%.

In related news, VP Robert C. Lyons sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,265.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Earl sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $360,370.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,429.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,793. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

About GATX

GATX Corporation is a global railcar lessor, owning fleets in North America, Europe, and Asia. In addition, the Company operates fleet of the United States-flagged vessels on the Great Lakes and jointly with Rolls-Royce plc, it owns aircraft spare engine lease portfolios in the world. It operates through four business segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management.

