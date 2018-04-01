Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MU. UBS upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Micron Technology to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Micron Technology from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.14 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60,470.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.27. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.27% and a net margin of 38.68%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total value of $638,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $128,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,487.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,807. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,907,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $529,730,000 after buying an additional 835,541 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 9,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,676,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 27,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 801,496 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,521,000 after buying an additional 99,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

