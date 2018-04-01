Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.4% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 177,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $3,726,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vetr raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.28 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

NYSE JNJ opened at $128.15 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $120.95 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32. The firm has a market cap of $343,813.88, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

