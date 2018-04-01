Storj Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.71 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Storj has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Storj has a total market capitalization of $83.81 million and $4.71 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00009202 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, EtherDelta and ChaoEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003032 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00696621 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00161726 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00033087 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00030263 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,425,493 tokens. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network and conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Liqui, Gate.io, IDEX, Radar Relay, Tidex, OKEx, Huobi, Binance, Qryptos, Poloniex, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Upbit, BigONE and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.