Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $120,019.00

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $35.73 million and approximately $120,019.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0528 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Mercatox. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002979 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00685583 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014255 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00160588 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00032536 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00031143 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com.

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Gate.io and Ethfinex. It is not possible to buy Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

