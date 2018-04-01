StrongHands Hits Market Cap of $134,947.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $134,947.00 and $13,423.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, StrongHands has traded down 32% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000244 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded up 63% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000160 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 18,984,246,847,200 coins and its circulating supply is 537,505,773,562 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

