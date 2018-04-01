Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has $19.38 Million Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,013.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $509,247,000 after buying an additional 3,162,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 132.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,268,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $534,520,000 after buying an additional 1,862,134 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,727,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,364,000 after buying an additional 1,485,500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8,118.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,174,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $191,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $133,780,000. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total value of $7,018,276.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,273.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at $43,734,117.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $178.24. 4,423,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,244,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $208,139.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $207.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 306.73% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Home Depot from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Home Depot from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.60 price target (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.04.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

