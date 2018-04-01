Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Given $28.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 202 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SMMF shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Summit Financial Group stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. 23,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.01, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 12.04%. equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Gary L. Hinkle acquired 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $84,387.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 372,227 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duke A. Mcdaniel sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $91,391.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc (Summit) is a financial holding company. The Company provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Northern region of Virginia. The Company provides these services through its community bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank (Summit Community or the Bank).

