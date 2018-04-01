Wells Fargo (WFC) Shares Bought by Summit Securities Group LLC

Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 709.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 104,040 shares during the period. Wells Fargo makes up approximately 0.9% of Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo by 1.9% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.78 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.50 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.90.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.41. 17,706,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,302,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $255,643.08, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.07). Wells Fargo had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $22.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Wells Fargo news, Director Ronald Sargent acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $503,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

