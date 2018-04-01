Sumokoin (SUMO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.53 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $7,103.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00017995 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 11,715,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,827,061 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

Sumokoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

